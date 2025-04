Italy’s Fincantieri is set to build two new cruise ships for Marella Cruises for over €2bn ($2.16bn).

This will be the British-operated cruise line’s first foray into a newbuilding, with the two vessels set to be delivered in 2030 and 2032, and its first collaboration with Fincantieri.

The Milan-listed shipbuilder signed an agreement with German travel giant TUI Cruises, which wholly owns Marella.