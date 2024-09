Carnival Corp’s quarterly earnings report used the word “record” 16 times as the Miami cruise giant delivered a $1.7bn profit that beat expectations.

The company said on Monday that it scored third quarter records for operating income, adjusted Ebitda, net yields, passenger per-diem spending and its advanced booking position.

The world’s largest cruise ship operator also lifted its full-year expectations, though investors appeared to want more as its stock price dipped 2.9%