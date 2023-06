Norway’s Color Group is keeping a fast ferry on a bareboat charter for another five years.

And the operator has added in two purchase options for the 1,928-passenger SuperSpeed 2 (built 2008).

Color Group said its Color Line Transport unit has amended an existing bareboat deal for the Oslo Line-owned ferry.

Bjorn Paulsen, chief financial officer of Color Group, told TradeWinds that the previous deal would have expired at the end of 2030.