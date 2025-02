UK fuel decarbonisation company SulNOx has broken into the cruise ship sector through a new deal with Crystal Cruises.

Last year, the Constantine Logothetis and Idan Ofer-backed operation supplied its fuel conditioner on a trial basis to the 51,000-gt Crystal Symphony (built 1995) in Greece, Germany and Italy.

An evaluation of the product between May and December showed an average fuel saving of 3.4%.