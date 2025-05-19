Two veteran cruise ships built for cold water cruising are set the feel the heat of oxyacetylene torches on the ship recycling beaches of Turkey and India.

Details of the demise of the 12,800-gt Ocean Atlantic (built 1986) at Aliaga and the 25,600-gt Right (built 1980) at Alang emerged when both were recently beached.

The Ocean Atlantic last operated as an expedition cruise ship in the polar regions but, outclassed by a flood of newbuildings in that niche sector of the cruise market, it has spent several years in lay-up while its Miami-based commercial manager SunStone Ships tried to find a new charterer or buyer.

The Right, which last traded as Celestyal Crystal for Celestyal Cruises, was sold by the Piraeus-based cruise operator in March to Dubai-based company Voyage Shipping, which reportedly aimed to resell it for further trading as a cruise ship or an accommodation vessel.

Two months later, after renaming it Sun Bright, Voyage Shipping sold the ship to cash buyer-linked Prime Spot Trading which delivered it onto the beaching plot of Anupama Steel on 15 May under the name Right.

S&P Global data indicates that the Right was sold for $560 per ldt, or $6.59m in total.

TradeWinds was unable to ascertain the price that ATLPRT Atlantic Partner, the registered owner of the Ocean Atlantic, obtained for their vessel.

The Ocean Atlantic and Right had long, colourful careers that were remarkably similar despite their paths never having crossed.

Both were built as ferries but were later converted into cruise ships.

The Ocean Atlantic was constructed in Poland as the ice-classed Konstantin Chernenko for Russia’s Fesco for service in the Russian Far East. Later converted into the cruise ship Russ, it sailed for several owners before being purchased being purchased by SunStone predecessor company FleetPro and rebuilt yet again an expedition cruise ship for operation in polar waters.

As such, the ship was chartered out to a variety of expedition cruise operators. At other times it was chartered for use as an accommodation vessel for the offshore oil and gas sector.

The Right was also built as an ice-classed ferry, the Viking Saga of Viking Lines, for use in the Baltic. Later converted into the cruise ship Sally Albatross, it was all-but destroyed by a severe fire in 1990.

The charred remains were taken to a shipyard and rebuilt into a new cruise ship that would go on to sail for a variety of cruise operators.

The cruise sector experienced a mass demolition purge during the pandemic period, with no less than 38 ships totalling 1.5m gt being sold for recycling between the 2000 and 2023.

Since then only a handful of smaller cruise ships have been given the chop.