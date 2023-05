Fincantieri has forecast making its first full-year profit since before the Covid-19 pandemic by 2025 as it laid out its revenue targets over the next five years.

The Italian shipbuilder did not say what it expects its yearly net results will be over the next few years, but it did project growth in annual revenue and Ebitda margins to the end of 2027.

The company gave full-year revenue forecasts of €7.6bn