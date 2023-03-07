Fincantieri registered a heavy loss for 2022, primarily as a result of incurring several non-recurring expenses throughout the year.

The Pierroberto Folgiero-led shipbuilder reported a €324m ($342m) net loss for the year versus a €22m profit for the prior year after, absorbing €238m in one-time costs.

Those expenses included €164m in impairment costs recorded by Fincantieri and its subsidiary Vard Cruise, €52m in asbestos-related litigation costs and €20m in costs related to not fulfilling obligations set forth in offset agreements.