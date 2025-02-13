Rederi AB Gotland’s fully owned ferry company will pay between $166.9m and $173.2m for the world’s largest hydrogen-ready catamaran from Australian shipbuilder Austal.

Construction of the high-speed ropax catamaran will start in the first half of 2026, with completion scheduled in the middle of 2028.

The 130-metre long catamaran will be built at the Austal Philippines shipyard using “green aluminium”, labelled as such due to energy-efficient processes and technologies that use less carbon, leading to less emissions.