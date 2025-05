Any ropax that has had a 46-year career under just two owners has clearly had a successful career.

However, ships are ephemeral objects whose lifespans will inevitably have to come to an end.

ANEK Lines, a subsidiary of Greek ferry giant Attica Group, was able to get nearly three decades of good service out of the 27,200-gt ropax Kriti I (built 1979), which earlier this week departed Piraeus for the very last time.