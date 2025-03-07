Attica Group, Greece’s largest ferry company, says it is pocketing EUR 200,000 ($216,000) from the scrap sale of one of its oldest ropaxes.

The 27,200-gt Kriti II (built 1979) has been sold by subsidiary ferry operator Anek Lines to a ship recycling facility included in the “European List of Ship Recycling Facilities” for $3.6m, the company said in a statement to the Athens exchange this week.

Market sources told TradeWinds the Kriti II will be recycled in Turkey.

The Kriti II is one of two sister ships that Attica was reported to have been negotiating for recycling deals back in January.

The company inherited the ship and the identical Kriti I (built 1979) when it bought over Anek in 2023. By that time the Kriti I had already been withdrawn from service while the Kriti II, although still in service, was plagued with mechanical issues.

Both Japanese ferries have been laid up in the Elefsis anchorage near Piraeus while awaiting disposal.

Attica has invested heavily in upgrading the other ropaxes it acquired as part of the Anek takeover deal but its long-term goal is to reequip its fleet with more modern tonnage.

The company announced last July that it had entered into a deal with Stena RoRo to lease two of the Swedish tonnage provider’s 240-metre E-Flexer ropax newbuildings.

The pair will be purpose-built for Attica’s Adriatic Superfast Ferries operation by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Weihai, and will be able to use different fuels. They will be fitted with battery hybrid operation and many other fuel-saving features.

The company said they will set new standards for the entire Greek ferry industry.