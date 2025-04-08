Cruise leaders meeting at the industry’s largest annual gathering said they are engaging with those who will listen in Washington as the sector grapples with the impact of a Trump administration that has threatened to tax the industry.

At the Seatrade Cruise Global conference in Miami Beach, the top executives of the world’s four largest operators and the leader of the sector’s main industry group described a strong booking position to handle economic uncertainty but acknowledged that the rapid changes in the US government have an impact on their customers.