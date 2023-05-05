When Sanjay Sukhrani looks at ship management in the cruise industry, he sees a sector in a place where tankers were four decades ago.
And although today he is chief executive of Miami-headquartered Anglo-Eastern Cruise Management, Sukhrani knows something about tankers, having spent most of his career in the sector, most recently as chief operating officer at Connecticut’s Diamond S Shipping.
In the 1980s, in order to be a tanker owner of substance, a company had to have everything under its corporate umbrella, just like the big four cruise ship operators today, he said.