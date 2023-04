Lindblad Expeditions is offering $275m in senior secured bonds at 9% interest in an effort to pay off what it owes on debt it incurred to pay for two mortgaged ships.

The Dolf Berle-led owner of 16 expedition ships also expects to use whatever money is left over to pay for the notes offering’s costs, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The private offering is expected to close on or about 2 May. The notes are set to mature in 2028.