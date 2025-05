Margaritaville at Sea, the cruise line that focuses on the lifestyle espoused by the songs of Jimmy Buffett, has purchased its third vessel.

The Florida company said it has purchased Carnival Corp’s 3,470-berth Costa Fortuna (built 2003). The price was undisclosed.

The Fincantieri-built ship, which traded in the fleet of Carnival’s Costa Cruises subsidiary, will become the largest and newest vessel in the Margaritaville at Sea fleet.