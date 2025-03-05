Mitsui OSK Lines is forging ahead in the growth of its cruise ship business by acquiring another secondhand vessel.

The Tokyo-based shipping giant has disclosed that it has bought Carnival Corp subsidiary Seabourn Cruise Line’s 32,477-gt Seabourn Sojourn (built 2010).

The luxury-level cruise ship which can accommodate 458 passengers is the second vessel that MOL has purchased from Seabourn.

In 2023, the company bought the 32,500-gt Mitsui Ocean Fuji (ex-Seabourn Odyssey, built 2009).

MOL said the successful launch of Mitsui Ocean Fuji has prompted the acquisition of the second cruise ship.

“We launched Mitsui Ocean Fuji in December 2024 and are very pleased with the guest reaction to the ship and onboard product,” said Tsunemichi Mukai, president of Mitsui Ocean Cruises.

“The ship’s spacious suites, delicious food and exciting entertainment are receiving very positive reviews. While all new cruise ships take a little time to settle in, the experience on Mitsui Ocean Fuji is continuously improving, and we are now extremely confident these two ships are the most suitable vessels to expand our cruise business and offer “Funatabi-beautiful encounters with Japan,” in a way only Mitsui Ocean Cruises can offer.”

MOL did not reveal the purchase price of Seabourn Sojourn but online database VesselValue lists the market value of the Mariotti-built luxury vessel to be around $102m.

TradeWinds understands that MOL will only be taking delivery of Seabourn Sojourn in late 2026 as the seller has chartered back the ship.

Mitsui Ocean Cruises will be operating the vessel after Seabourn deployment.

MOL added that Seabourn Sojourn will undergo a “significant” refurbishment in drydock and will be re-registered and launched as a Japanese flagged ship.

It plans to deploy the ship on short domestic itineraries in and around the Sea of Japan.

MOL is scaling up the cruise business as part of the company’s strategy to secure stable earnings from non-commercial shipping sectors.

Besides buying secondhand cruise ships to build up its fleet, MOL will also be ordering newbuildings.

The company has decided to order two dual-fuel, 600-passenger newbuildings and is in contact with major cruise building shipyards in Europe for the newbuildings.

MOL also owns the 21,900-gt Nippon Maru (built 1990), which sails mainly on domestic routes, with occasional international voyages.