MSC Cruises has penned a massive order for two more ships to be built at France’s Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

The world’s third-largest cruise line, which is part of Gianluigi Aponte’s MSC Group, signed the orders on Monday for the LNG-fuelled vessels with the Saint-Nazaire shipyard.

The vessels are slated for delivery in 2029 and 2030.