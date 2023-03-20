Frank Del Rio will step down as the chief executive and president of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings at the end of June, concluding an eight-year run in this post and three decades in the cruise industry.

Harry Sommers, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, will assume Del Rio’s role as president and chief executive of New York-listed Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

David Herrera, Norwegian Cruise Line’s chief consumer sales and marketing officer since 2021, will succeed Sommer as president of the owner’s flagship brand, effective 1 April.

Before becoming Norwegian Cruise Line Holding’s chief executive, Del Rio, 66, was the chief executive of Prestige Cruise International, which operated Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises since 2002 until Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings bought the company

Sommer, 55, has more than 30 years of cruise industry experience that includes sales, marketing, passenger services and international business development.

In recent months, Sommer’s responsibilities grew to include revenue oversight for Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and the companywide onboard revenue department.

“With the company solidly positioned for 2023 and beyond, I am confident that now is the right time to pass the baton to Harry,” Del Rio said in a statement.

“Having worked closely with Harry for decades, I know firsthand that his talent and skills are ideally suited to take this company into its next era.”

Previously, Sommer served as president, international for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ brands, a role in which he was responsible for sales, marketing, public relations, business development and office operations for all markets outside of the US and Canada.

Sommer has also held a variety of executive roles at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Prestige Cruise Holdings, Renaissance Cruises and Viking River Cruises.

Those roles include executive vice president of international business development; senior vice president and chief marketing officer; senior vice president of finance; chief information officer and chief accounting officer.

He also co-founded Luxury Cruise Center, a high-end travel agency specializing in luxury cruises.

Harry Sommer, president of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, will succeed Frank Del Rio as chief executive of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Sommer holds a master’s in business administration from Pace University in New York.

“I am proud to have been a part of the company’s successes during the last 15 years, and I look forward to the bright future ahead, including the transformational growth we have in the pipeline,” Sommer said.

Herrera served as the senior vice president of brand finance, strategy and consumer research for Norwegian Cruise Line and has held a variety of leadership roles, including senior vice president of strategy and corporate development for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Herrera served in the US Army National Guard and has a master’s in business administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

“I’m particularly happy that David will be leading Norwegian Cruise Line as he has been a key contributor to NCL’s success in recent years,” Sommer said.

“With his strong financial, sales, marketing and business development background, David will be further empowered to guide the NCL brand on an accelerated path forward.”