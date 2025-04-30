Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings shares plunged on Wednesday after it stuck to its 2025 earnings forecast but acknowledged pressure on a key metric of demand.

Shares were down by 9.4% to $15.74 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange after the company said it expected net yield growth of 1.8% to 2.8%.

That was down from guidance of 2.4% issued in the Miami cruise giant’s fourth-quarter earnings report.

Cruise investors closely watch net yield, which is made up of revenue generated per available passenger cruise day minus certain costs, as a barometer of demand and pricing strength.

Despite the predicted net yield growth decline, Norwegian kept its forecast of adjusted earnings per share (EPS) unchanged at $2.05, which was below the average analyst estimate of $2.08, according to Yahoo Finance data.

The company said it will make up for the pressure in net yield with cost savings.

Chief executive Harry Sommer said it remains “mindful” of the macroeconomic environment as it held the line on its 2025 guidance.

“While we recognise there may be potential pressures on the top line, we believe these can be effectively offset by the continued execution of our cost savings initiatives,” he said.

“Our focus remains on managing the business for the long term — balancing disciplined pricing and cost control with guest experience and strategic investments for the future.”

Earnings snapshot

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Revenue $2.13bn $2.19bn Cruise operating expense $1.3bn $1.39bn Net income -$40.3m $17.4m Adjusted EPS -$0.07 $0.16



Norwegian reported a loss of $40.3m for the first quarter, reversing a profit of $17.4m a year earlier.

Revenue reached $2.13bn, down 3% from the first three months of 2024.

Adjusted earnings per share of $0.07 were slightly below guidance, which the company blamed on foreign exchange losses.

It was also just shy of analyst expectations; the average Wall Street estimate was $0.09, according to Yahoo Finance.

Sommer remained positive on the results.

“We kicked off 2025 with solid first-quarter results, demonstrating the continued momentum of our Charting the Course strategy in building a strong foundation for long-term success and delivering on our vision for guests to ‘vacation better, ‘experience more’,” he said in the earnings release.

“Looking ahead, our proven track record of long-term net yield growth, strong cost control, continued record guest satisfaction scores and guest repeat rates give us confidence about our future.”