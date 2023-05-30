Paul Ludlow, president of Carnival Corp brand P&O Cruises, will soon take the helm at Carnival UK as well.

Ludlow, who joined Carnival in 2002, will assume the role of Carnival UK president on Thursday to replace outgoing president Sture Myrmell.

“Paul is a 21-year veteran of the company with far-reaching experience across every commercial department and multiple brands in our portfolio of world-class cruise lines,” Carnival Corp chief executive Josh Weinstein said in a statement.

“That deep expertise, coupled with Paul’s proven leadership and track record of outstanding results, make him the clear choice to support our entire UK organization and to drive our return to strong profitability.”

Carnival did not say why Murmell is stepping down as Carnival UK president after also serving as president of P&O Cruises and as a Cunard officer over three decades.

“Sture’s dedication and contributions to our company have been significant,” Weinstein said.

“We wish him well.”

Ludlow will assume commercial and operational responsibility for Carnival UK, which oversees P&O Cruises and Cunard, in his new consolidated leadership post. P&O Cruises owns seven ships, while Cunard owns three vessels.

Katie McAlister, the chief marketing officer for German travel brand TUI Group whom Carnival tapped to lead Cunard in August, will report to Ludlow.

“There has never been a more auspicious time for our two brands. P&O Cruises continues to deliver outstanding success and is clearly at the forefront of contemporary, mainstream holidays.

Ludlow said he is looking forward to Cunard growing its small fleet to four ships when it takes delivery of the 3,000-berth Queen Anne in 2024.

“I am confident that the arrival of Katie McAlister to lead the Cunard team will build on the demand for Cunard voyages in the UK and across the world,” Ludlow said.