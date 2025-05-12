Scandlines will convert its hybrid ferries to plug-in vessels.

“We are continuously investing in our fleet to realise our zero direct emissions vision by 2040, and two of our four passenger ferries on the Puttgarden-Rodby route will be converted to plug-in hybrid ferries to contribute to this development,” chief executive Eric Gregoire said in the annual report.

At least 80% of the energy needed for a crossing will be derived from batteries charged in the ports via a high-performance charging system.

In 2024, the Danish ferry company partnered Wartsila for the hybrid conversion retrofitting of the 1,040-passenger ferries Schleswig-Holstein and Deutschland (both built 1997).

The conversion will start in the second half of 2025, when diesel generators will be removed and replaced by 5 MWh energy storage systems.

New charging stations in the ports will make it possible to charge the ferries in 12 minutes.

Article continues below the advert

Scandlines reported revenue of €465m ($520m), compared with €466m in 2023.

Profit dipped to €117m from €119m.

“We continued to strengthen our competitive position in a challenging environment by sharpening our products and services,” Gregoire said.

“Our commercial initiatives, investments in fleet and port infrastructure, and focus on customer convenience have positioned us well for future growth.”

For 2025, the company expects a moderate pickup in traffic volumes and slightly higher revenue and profits.

Scandlines operates two short ferry routes between Germany and Denmark.

Its seven ferries transported close to 6.4m passengers last year, more than 1.6m cars and 700,000 freight units on the Puttgarden-Rodby and Rostock-Gedser routes.