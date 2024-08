A US judge has thrown out claims against a security firm in a lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by a guard on a rap music festival on a Norwegian Cruise Line vessel.

The decision by US district judge Beth Bloom, of the US federal court in Miami, leaves the cruise line and the alleged but unidentified perpetrator of the assault as the remaining defendants, after a previous dismissal cleared festival host and rap star DJ Khaled of claims against him in the case.