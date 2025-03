Stena Line and Norsepower have signed an agreement for the delivery of two rotor sails.

The sails will be installed on Stena Line’s new methanol hybrid ro-ro Stena Connecta, the shipowner said.

The 147-metre-long, 2,848-lane-metre Stena Connecta, which is under construction at Jinling Weihai Shipyard in China, will be fitted with two 28 x 4-metre Norsepower sails, which are expected to deliver up to 9% fuel savings on the vessel’s planned route.