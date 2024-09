Attica Group, Greece’s biggest passenger shipping company, has added a vessel to its fleet of 42 ships with a purchase from small domestic peer Fast Ferries.

The ship changing hands in a deal worth €17.75m ($19.8m) is the 5,992-gt Thunder (built 1998). Attica said in a stock exchange filing in Athens that the vessel was fully refurbished four years ago and can carry 1,068 passengers and 215 cars.