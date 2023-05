Swedish shipping companies Wallenius and Greencarrier are setting up a joint ro-ro company to move trailer cargo that would be transported by road between Scandinavian countries and Poland.

Lakeway Link will operate a new Malarmax shallow draft ro-ro ship type when it starts operations from the end of 2023 between the Polish cities of Gdynia and Gdansk and Sodertalje and Vasteras via Lake Malaren in Sweden.

Fixed departures twice a week will be run across the Baltic Sea.