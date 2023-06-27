Finnish technology group Wartsila has clinched a contract to convert “some” Stena Line ferries to methanol fuel.

The group said the deal will accelerate the Swedish operator’s drive to cut emissions.

The number of ships to be retrofitted has not been specified

Wartsila told TradeWinds it and Stena will release further details at a later date.

The group said the work would give Stena “unmatched fuel flexibility, thus marking an important milestone in Stena Line’s journey towards becoming a leader in sustainable shipping.”