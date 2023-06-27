Finnish technology group Wartsila has clinched a contract to convert “some” Stena Line ferries to methanol fuel.

The group said the deal will accelerate the Swedish operator’s drive to cut emissions.

Maersk goes large in $1.15bn methanol dual-fuel container ship newbuilding deal
 Read more

The number of ships to be retrofitted has not been specified

Wartsila told TradeWinds it and Stena will release further details at a later date.

The group said the work would give Stena “unmatched fuel flexibility, thus marking an important milestone in Stena Line’s journey towards becoming a leader in sustainable shipping.”