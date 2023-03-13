Placing a market value on an ultra-large modern cruise ship already in service is a challenge, but details that have recently emerged on the auction outcome of Genting Hong Kong’s 150,700-gt World Dream (built 2017) shed some light on how the asset values for this category of ship have plummeted.

TradeWinds reported in early March that industry newcomer Cruise Saudi had emerged as the victor in the protracted aftermath that followed the ship’s auction in Singapore last December.

While no details on the price the Saudi Arabian company paid for the ship were available then, a notice posted in the Singapore Government Gazette states that the buyer paid the amount of $330m on 24 February.