China is among a group of 12 developing countries attempting to block the International Maritime Organisation from setting a target to achieve zero emissions by 2050 at a decisive meeting in May.

An IMO working group is gathering this month to outline a revision of its decarbonisation targets ahead of formal approval by the regulator at its spring Marine Environment Protection Committee meeting.

The indications are that the IMO is moving toward a zero, or net zero, emission target for 2050.