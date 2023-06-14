Crowley posted a second consecutive year of higher carbon output as it strives to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The Florida-based maritime conglomerate’s direct Scope 1 emissions, those that Crowley’s assets released, jumped 6.5% from 2021 to just 431,000 tonnes last year.

Its Scope 2 emissions, which were indirectly from purchased energy, went up slightly from nearly 32,000 tonnes in 2021 to almost 32,100 tonnes in 2022.

Scope 3 emissions, which came from assets and services contracted by the company, rose 6% from 2021 to 3.65m tonnes in 2022.

Combined, carbon outputs for all three scopes came in at 4.12m tonnes during 2022, up from 3.88m tonnes recorded in 2021 and 3.72m tonnes noted in 2020.

“Increased emissions early in our company’s sustainability journey is expected, given that the report is look back on a short period of time,” said Meaghan Atkinson, vice president of sustainabilit.

She told TradeWinds that Crowley’s numerous carbon-reduction efforts, which ranged from electrifying assets to investing in alternative fuels, are long-term initiatives that take time to be reflected in yearly greenhouse gas accounting.

She also pointed to a chart that showed that Crowley’s emission intensity ratio for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions combined fell to 128 tonnes per $1m in revenue in 2022 from 140 tonnes for every $1m in revenue earned in 2021.

In 2020, Crowley registered 160 tonnes in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions per $1m in revenue.

“We are encouraged by the significant increase in business in 2022 versus 2021 and the extremely modest increase in emissions,” she said.