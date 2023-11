European Energy, one of the companies supplying Maersk Line with green methanol, is looking to expand its footprint into South America.

The Danish energy company has just teamed up with Petrobras to explore commercial opportunities for the development of an e-methanol production facility in Brazil.

The companies’ intention was formalised through a memorandum of understanding following the visit of Petrobras senior management, to European Energy’s headquarters in Soborg, Denmark.