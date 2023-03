Environmental groups are demanding that the International Maritime Organization (IMO) speeds up action on climate change ahead of a vital meeting next week.

Organisations including Clean Shipping Coalition (CSC) and Ocean Conservancy say the United Nations body faces a “defining moment” in the race to decarbonise shipping.

A total of 175 member states are meeting in London between 20 and 24 March for working group talks as negotiations continue on revising shipping’s current climate targets.