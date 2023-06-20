Cardiff-based ship inspection company Idwal Marine Services has added an environmental, social and governance (ESG) report to its ship inspection programme.

Idwal will rate the ESG performance including how corporate policy is carried out onboard vessels.

The inspection is based on current regulations and best practices.

Idwal’s inspection reports are widely used in the sale-and-purchase market and by shipowners, managers, charterers and banks.

It carries out about 3,000 ship inspections annually.

“Our vessel-level ESG report fills a clear gap in the industry, addressing the growing need for standardised and objective assessments of ESG practices at the asset level. With a clear and concise layout mirroring our existing inspection report structure, our clients will find it easy to follow and utilise,” said Idwal chief commercial officer George Haysom.

“The report can assist with corporate reporting requirements and is a powerful tool for ESG officers, so we believe that it represents a significant step forward in the visibility of the maritime industry’s commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.”

The report includes Carbon Intensity Indicator and Energy Efficiency Existing Ship rating, policies to reduce environmental impact, crew welfare provisions — such as the availability of wifi connectivity — the presence of asbestos and the standard of oily water separator to give an overall rating out of 100.

Idwal recently secured significant investment from private equity firm LDC to support the development of its technology platform and expand its global service footprint.