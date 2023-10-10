The IMO is actively looking into changing parts of its controversial carbon intensity indicator (CII), a senior IMO official said on Tuesday.

Revisions could apply both to the regulation itself and to the interim guidelines used to calculate it, said Roel Hoenders, head of the IMO’s climate action and clean air.

“It’s a completely new mechanism for the IMO so I don’t think it’s unusual that there are elements in the CII that require fixing and we will look into that,” Hoenders told the Maritime Cyprus conference in Limassol.