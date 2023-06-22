Legal & General is selling out of the world’s biggest shipowner due to what it sees as a lack of commitment to climate change.

The UK financial services giant’s Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) said state-controlled behemoth Cosco Shipping Holdings does have an operational target, “but the level of ambition for this target is low compared to leading peers. There is no commitment or investment in low-carbon fuels, which is key to sector decarbonisation.”

Cosco Shipping Holdings is listed in Shanghai and has 970 vessels, including tankers, bulkers, container ships, LNG and LPG carriers, multipurpose vessels, car carriers, ro-ros, ferries and general cargo units.