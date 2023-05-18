Women constitute 43% of the workforce at French energy major’s bunkering arm TotalEnergies Marine Fuels (TMF) and for its senior management team it is a 50-50 female-male split.

TMF’s vice president Louise Tricoire, who stepped into the top job at the company nine months ago, said she has been told that on average women currently make up around 10% of the workforce in the marine bunkering industry.

The VP also benchmarked this against a figure of almost 30% in shipping, from the International Maritime Organization-Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association’s study.