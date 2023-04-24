When the first LNG-fuelled container ship slid into the water in San Diego eight years ago, emissions were the key reason shipping was adopting the fuel.

But it was not the greenhouse gas emissions that are the focus of discussions today.

“It was all about SO x and NO x ,” said SEA-LNG chairman Peter Keller, who was executive vice president of Tote at the time the 3,100-teu Isla Bella (built 2015) was launched amid fireworks.