UK shipbroker Clarksons has warned that the effectiveness of slow-steaming on Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) compliance is being “grossly over-estimated” by shipowners.

The London-listed company said its green transition team has produced “breakthrough” analysis into the relationship between speed and fuel efficiency.

A large share of the global fleet is expected to reduce sailing speed in order to meet the IMO measure’s targets.

Clarksons believes many of the traditional methodologies being relied upon for decision-making are inaccurate, however.