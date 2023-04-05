International shipping is set for a turbulent and expensive 2030s if it fails to invest in vessel efficiency before a shift to new fuels, a new report has found.

Market barriers and industry failings have capped investments in cutting fuel use which will be vital for shipping to play its role in keeping global warming below 1.5C of pre-industrial levels, said researchers at UK-based consultancy UMAS.

Shipping needs to cut greenhouse emissions by 37% by 2030, compared with 2008 levels, to remain in line with those efforts following by much deeper cuts in the following decade.