Amidst all the praise given at Singapore Maritime Week over sustainability solutions being developed for the shipping industry, one shipowner has raised his voice above the congratulatory chatter to highlight the lack of attention being shown towards finding solutions for smaller ships.

Eddie Huang, managing director of mini-bulker owner and operator Glory-Pacific Shipping, told TradeWinds that decarbonisation initiatives have been largely focused on big owners with larger vessels.

This, he said, leaves operators of smaller ships at risk and without solutions when faced with broad brushstroke policy changes that failed to consider the impact on smaller owners and ship types as a whole.