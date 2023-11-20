To explain why ports are key to tackling operational emissions in shipping, Cargill Ocean Transportation’s Eman Abdalla suggests thinking about Google Maps.

Like optimisation software that shipping companies are increasingly using to operate their vessels more efficiently, Google Maps crunches data and considers a variety of factors to guide a driver to their destination.

But what if, when they get there, they are stuck in traffic on the highway off-ramp? If only that driver had not needed to wait in that congestion, they might have been able to choose a more fuel-efficient route on Google Maps and still arrive at their destination on time.