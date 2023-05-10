Trafigura’s Rasmus Bach Nielsen has been elected chairman of the Sea Cargo Charter, the Global Maritime Forum-backed framework for disclosing charterers’ alignment with decarbonisation targets.

Bach Nielsen, the trading giant’s global of fuel decarbonisation, will replace current chairman Jan Dieleman, the president of Cargill Ocean Transportation.

He said he is excited to continue the great work that is already underway by the Sea Cargo Charter signatories.

“The mindset regarding climate alignment has changed faster than we could have imagined in the past few years, and I look forward to continuing the work on global standardised and transparent emission reporting which will assist everyone in pushing shipping’s green transition forward,” he said in an announcement.