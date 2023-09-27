Shipping faces an annual bill of up to $118bn a year to create a zero-emission fleet and green bunkering network, the UN trade body said Wednesday.

The majority of the spending — between $28bn and $90bn a year — is needed to build the global infrastructure for carbon-neutral fuels, said the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) in its annual review of maritime transport published on Wednesday.

The annual cost to decarbonise ships alone is estimated at between $8bn and $28bn every year to 2050, said the report, based on figures supplied by class society DNV.

The scale of the challenge was highlighted by data showing that carbon emissions from international shipping were 20 per cent higher than ten years earlier.

Seaborne grain and oil travelled longer distances than ever before in 2022 owing to the disruption of trade following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent disruption to trade routes.

“Maritime transport needs to decarbonise as soon as possible,” said Rebeca Grynspan Secretary-General of Unctad, which backs a levy on carbon emissions to help fund the changes.

Article continues below the advert

“Our maritime transport system is the lifeblood of the global economy, facilitating over 80% of the world's trade, yet this vital sector also contributes to 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions. So, there's a lot to be done to really modernise this sector.”

The body warned that full decarbonisation could double fuel costs, which would have a major impact on least developed countries that rely on shipping to import goods.

While very low sulphur fuel oil was priced at about $635 per tonne in December 2022, a comparable price for ammonia would be $1,239 and methanol $1,400, the report said.

The International Energy Agency predicted on Monday that ammonia would corner 44% of the market if shipping becomes net zero by 2050.

The potential total cost of the decarbonisation drive over 27 years - amounting to more than $3tr on top of existing investments — is greater than some previous estimates of the cost of cleaning up the fleet.

The Getting to Zero Coalition — an alliance of more than 200 companies and organisations — said in a report in 2020 that it would cost up to $1.9tr to achieve the target.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) in July set more ambitious targets for decarbonisation after coming under pressure over its previous goal of cutting emissions by half by 50%.

But the International Chamber of Shipping warned this week that the regulator’s ability to drive through that ambition could be hampered by political division within the 185-member body, linked in part to the invasion of Ukraine.

The question of where the vast sums needed to pay for the decarbonisation drive remains up in the air.

The IMO plans to adopt a carbon pricing mechanism by 2025, but only after it has completed an impact study into the carbon pricing proposals.

It followed concerns expressed by China and South American countries over the impact of a carbon levy scheme on their economies.

The carbon pricing measure is viewed as critical to encouraging shipowners to decarbonise and compensate them for using expensive low-carbon fuels but agreement has been hard to reach.

Measures under consideration include a $100 a tonne levy on carbon emissions from the Marshall Islands and Solomon Islands, a “feebate” scheme from Japan, a “fund and reward” scheme from the International Chamber of Shipping and an emissions trading scheme from the European Union.

Unctad on Monday called for a “universal regulatory framework” that applied to all ships, irrespective of flag, ownership or area of operation to avoid a “two-speed decarbonisation process”.