Nor-Shipping has confirmed its Ocean Leadership conference will be closed by John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate.

The Norwegian shipping event said the 79-year-old will deliver the closing address on 6 June in Oslo.

The former secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate will share the stage with other key global figures including Andrew Forrest, the founder and executive chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, and Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel laureate in economics and former chief economist at the World Bank.