Brazil’s Wilson Sons reported a cut in its greenhouse gas intensity and a boost in the percentage of women in its workforce.

The Sao Paulo-listed tug and terminal operator reported just over 63,900 tonnes of combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO 2 -equivalent emissions last year, a 4.8% dip from the greenhouse gas footprint in 2021, according to a just-released sustainability report.

That included nearly 62,400 tonnes of direct Scope 1 emissions in 2022 and 1,516 tonnes of Scope 2 emissions, which involve energy purchased to power its operations.