Chemicals producers BASF and Yara Clean Ammonia (YCA) are collaborating on a big new blue ammonia project in the US.

The two companies aim to develop and construct a “world-scale” low-carbon facility with carbon capture in the US Gulf Coast region.

The companies are looking into the feasibility of a plant with a total capacity of between 1.2m and 1.4m tonnes per year to meet the growing demand for eco fuel.