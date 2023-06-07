Danish vessel optimisation company ZeroNorth is pairing with data-driven communication platform Sedna to hook up their technologies to hone companies’ maritime email traffic so it can provide them with more insightful and actionable information.

The new partners said their agreement will closer integrate their technologies and solutions, initially focused on unlocking information buried inside the many emails received by shipping professionals each day.

While Sedna’s platform is designed to unlock “the hidden value of information” buried inside emails and add context to enable smarter working, ZeroNorth aims to turn data into actionable insights, including the interpretation of vessel data coupled with factors like weather conditions to optimise voyages.