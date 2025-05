Evercore ISI equity analyst Jonathan Chappell has renewed longstanding criticism of Nordic American Tankers in the wake of the suezmax specialist’s adjusted loss for the first quarter.

Herbjorn Hansson-led NAT fell to a loss of $0.02 per share without counting a $9.5m gain from the sale of a vessel. Chappell said that was in line with Evercore’s estimate but below the average $0.02-per-share