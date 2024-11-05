As US voters are about to elect a new president investors and analysts try to predict the impact of the election result on the global stock markets.

Fearnley Securities shipping analyst Fredrik Dybwad in Oslo believes tanker, gas and container stocks could rise if Donald Trump wins.

“Off the bat, I would probably say that tankers, containers, and LPG may have a small rally if Trump emerges victorious based on his comments regarding increased oil production and tariffs on Chinese goods,” Dybwad told TradeWinds.