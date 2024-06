Diversity and diversification were on Angeliki Frangou’s mind as she took to the stage at the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum today.

The Navios chief executive spoke passionately about tapping the full global talent pool and why taking a mixed fleet model to the capital markets would provide the best returns.

In a question and answer session with TradeWinds editor-in-chief Julian Bray, Frangou was asked about her views on equality given her position as an iconic female leader in shipping.