He’s doing it to make a buck.

In some ways that’s about the least surprising revelation that could come from the mouth of Greek tycoon George Economou after months of activist-investment attacks on New York-listed shipowners, yet it got to the point where one had to wonder.

Could there be a personal element? It certainly was speculated, especially since two of the companies Economou pursued were led by fellow Greeks in the family of Diana Shipping founder Simeon Palios.