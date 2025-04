A newly independent Tufton Group executive team is ready for a change of tactics in shipping after carrying out a management buyout.

Tufton Investment Management chief executive Andrew Hampson, chief investment officer Nicolas Tirogalas and founding director Ted Kalborg now control more than 75% of the group, which manages London-listed shipowning fund Tufton Assets and Oslo-listed chemical carrier operation Stainless Tankers, as well as private investments.